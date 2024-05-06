Data Analyst – Gauteng Sandhurst

This is a Head Office role working with the Finance Manager, Data team and IT.

Key Responsibilities:

Building of Data models

Automating Data models

Updating Dashboards

Create Financial models

The purpose of the role is to create models to ensure proactive Management Information Analysis, analysis of data trends, and interpretation through good data quality.

Qualifications and Experience

Appropriate qualification.

Experience in financial services/Wealth Management (beneficial)

Exposure to Power BI

Salary Range:

R25 – R35k

Desired Skills:

Power BI

XLS

Financial models

Data models

Data manipulation

Data extraction

Data Cleansing

Data Quality

Data analysis

Microsoft Power BI

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

A company within the private client investment and asset management space. Financial Advisory. Investment Advisory.

