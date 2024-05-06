Data Analyst – Gauteng Sandhurst

This is a Head Office role working with the Finance Manager, Data team and IT.
Key Responsibilities:
Building of Data models
Automating Data models
Updating Dashboards
Create Financial models
The purpose of the role is to create models to ensure proactive Management Information Analysis, analysis of data trends, and interpretation through good data quality.
Qualifications and Experience
- Appropriate qualification.
- Experience in financial services/Wealth Management (beneficial)
- Exposure to Power BI
Salary Range:
- R25 – R35k
Desired Skills:
- Power BI
- XLS
- Financial models
- Data models
- Data manipulation
- Data extraction
- Data Cleansing
- Data Quality
- Data analysis
- Microsoft Power BI
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
A company within the private client investment and asset management space. Financial Advisory. Investment Advisory.