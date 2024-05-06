Database Administrator – Western Cape Oakdale

Database Administrator

Role:

The Database Administrator’s role is to design, support, monitor, maintain, and performance tune production databases while ensuring high levels of data availability. This individual is also responsible for developing, implementing, and overseeing database policies and procedures to ensure the integrity and availability and recoverability of databases and their accompanying software.

What will make you successful in this role?

Strategy & Planning

Assess and develop long-term strategic goals for production databases in conjunction with data owners and department managers.

Work with application development staff to develop database architectures, coding standards, and quality assurance policies and procedures.

Design and implement redundant systems, policies, and procedures for disaster recovery and data archiving to ensure effective protection and integrity of data assets.

Acquisitions & Deployment

Conduct research and make recommendations on database products, services, protocols, and standards in support of procurement and development efforts.

Operational Management

Create models for new database development and/or changes to existing ones.

Install and configure relevant network components to ensure database access as well as database consistency and integrity.

Respond to and resolve database access and performance issues.

Assist developers with SQL optimization.

Monitor database system details within the database, including stored procedures and execution time, and implement efficiency improvements.

Monitor, optimize and allocate physical data storage for database systems.

Plan and coordinate data migrations between systems.

Develop, implement, and maintain change control and testing processes for modifications to databases.

Create, or support creation of, required reports in response to business user needs.

Perform database transaction and security audits.

Establish appropriate end-user database access control levels and review reports.

Develop routines for end users to facilitate best practices database use.

Ensure maintenance plans are in place i.e. reorg of databases, index adviser, run stats, backups.

Responsible to identify and manage risks within your environment.

Qualifications

Matric

Degree or Diploma in Information Technology

Knowledge and Experience

At least 5 years database administration experience

Strong understanding of database structures, theories, principles, and practices

Working technical experience with database design, maintain and support, including SQL code optimization.

Hands-on database tuning and troubleshooting experience.

Experience in DB2 LUW data base technology and tools (Data Server Manager)

Experience in troubleshooting and resolving database integrity issues, locking and deadlocking issues, replication issues, log shipping issues, connectivity issues, security issues etc.

Ability to detect and troubleshoot CPU, memory, I/O, disk space and other resource contention.

Knowledge of AIX and Linux environments

Good understanding of scripting

Good knowledge and implementation skills of applicable data privacy practices and laws

Knowledge and Skills

IT Data Analysis

Database Knowledge

Database Security

Project Coordination

Risk Management

Personal Attributes

Organisational savvy – Contributing through others.

Manages complexity – Contributing through others.

Plans and aligns – Contributing through others.

Optimises work processes – Contributing through others.

Core Competencies

Being resilient – Contributing through others

Collaborates – Contributing through others.

Cultivates innovation – Contributing through others.

Customer focus – Contributing through others.

Drives results – Contributing through others.

Desired Skills:

SQL

Data Server Manager

Scripting

