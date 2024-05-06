Desktop Support and Systems Administrator – Gauteng Sandhurst

Key Objective of role
- Day to day support of IT requirements for the company’s users.
- Intermediation between users and IT service providers (Microsoft patching and anti-virus; other application support; NetSurIT Cloud operation security centre).
- Computer builds (standard company build policies).
- Assistance with office setup and IT configurability in all branches and offices across SA (remote configuration).
- Covering calls for other office facilities such as connectivity, security, working environments, telephones, multi-functional devices and any office devices.
Qualifications and Experience:
- A+, N+ certification or any other related qualification.
- Two years’ experience in an IT role required, with at least one year of Office365 and Azure experience.
Desired Skills:
- A+
- N+
- Office365
- Azure
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma