Desktop Support and Systems Administrator – Gauteng Sandhurst

May 6, 2024

Key Objective of role

  • Day to day support of IT requirements for the company’s users.
  • Intermediation between users and IT service providers (Microsoft patching and anti-virus; other application support; NetSurIT Cloud operation security centre).
  • Computer builds (standard company build policies).
  • Assistance with office setup and IT configurability in all branches and offices across SA (remote configuration).
  • Covering calls for other office facilities such as connectivity, security, working environments, telephones, multi-functional devices and any office devices.

Qualifications and Experience:

  • A+, N+ certification or any other related qualification.
  • Two years’ experience in an IT role required, with at least one year of Office365 and Azure experience.

Desired Skills:

  • A+
  • N+
  • Office365
  • Azure

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

