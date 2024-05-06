Developer Intern Graduate – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

As an Intern Developer, you will embark on an exciting journey to learn and contribute to the development of ERP solutions. This position offers flexibility of hybrid working from home and onsite. Ample training and guidance will be provided for candidates with a passion for IT. No prior work experience required.

Learning and Development:

Collaborate with senior developers and functional consultants to understand business requirements.

Participate in training sessions to gain proficiency in associated development tools.

Acquire hands-on experience by working on real-world projects.

Solution Development:

Assist in designing, coding, and customizing ERP modules.

Implement enhancements and configurations under the guidance of senior team members.

Pay meticulous attention to detail while writing code.

Technical Support:

Troubleshoot and resolve technical issues related to solution.

Learn to optimize code for performance and maintainability.

Document solutions and contribute to knowledge sharing.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, Engineering or related field.

Passion for IT: A genuine interest in technology and eagerness to learn.

Attention to Detail: Ability to meticulously follow coding standards and guidelines.

Collaboration: Willingness to work closely with team members and learn from experienced developers.

Adaptability: Openness to learning new technologies and methodologies.

Additional Information:

Position is full-time.

Remote work from home and on-site

Training and mentorship will be provided.

Desired Skills:

Commucation

Graduate

Development

Code

Business Solution

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

