Developer – Internship Role (CPT) at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

May 6, 2024

Parvana
Role:

  • Our highly successful national client is looking for a bright and ambitious developer for their team.
  • You are not expected to know anything, you will be provided with courses as well as on the job training which will last for over 4 months.
  • This role can be Cape Town or Jhb based.

Responsibilities:

  • Research and development.
  • Development. Scrum is the project methodology.
  • The code is written in 4GL which runs on a Unix platform.
  • You will have the opportunity to test and debug software.

Qualifications:

  • Minimum qualification – Completed 3-year Diploma or Degree with Computer Science as a Major.

Skills / Experience:

  • Ability to work in a team.
  • Good interpersonal skills.
  • Analytical ability and problem-solving skills.
  • Attention to detail.

Desired Skills:

  • Development
  • Internship
  • SDLC

