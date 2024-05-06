DevOps Consultant

ENVIRONMENT:

A pioneering health tech software firm headquartered in Pretoria is on the lookout for an outstanding DevOps Consultant to oversee daily operations and maintain the functionality of vital systems. Possession of an IT diploma or degree is preferred, along with proficiency in Linux, Linux servers, Dockers, Ansible, and PostgreSQL.

DUTIES:

Maintain and optimise operational networks and servers,

Responsible for managing devices and passwords,

Oversee data backup and system security (e.g., user authorisation, firewalls),

Prioritise tickets that need to be settled,

Installations, upgrades and configurations of hard- and software,

Evaluate system performance and recommend improvements,

Automate processes,

Resolve problems escalated by support teams, and/or clients,

Ensure that data is handled, transferred or processed according to legal and company guidelines (POPIA),

Provide support and guidance to stakeholders via help desk,

Manage client expectations,

Control costs and budgets regarding IT systems.

REQUIREMENTS:

Education & Experience:

Matric,

IT diploma or degree will be advantageous,

Understanding of Linux, Linux servers, Dockers, Ansible, PostgreSQL is advantageous,

Understanding of network infrastructure,

Understanding of data protection regulations,

Experience with DevOps tools.

Unfavourable job requirements:

Possible after hour support.

Occasional travelling.

ATTRIBUTES:

Diagnostic and problem-solving skills,

Client-oriented,

Patience and empathy,

Curiosity,

Eager to learn,

Ability to work independently,

Ability to prioritise,

Sense of responsibility

COMMENTS:

