ESET Southern Africa celebrates partners

ESET has celebrated the outstanding achievements and innovations of its partners from across Africa at its annual Partner Awards.
“We are proud of the dedication and hard work our partners consistently demonstrate,” says Carey van Vlaanderen, CEO of ESET Southern Africa. “Their unwavering support allows us to deliver robust security solutions to businesses and individuals throughout Africa. This year’s awards ceremony is not just a celebration of their achievements, but of the strong, collaborative relationships we’ve built together.”
The ceremony recognised outstanding achievements in cybersecurity, sales and distribution.
This year saw the introduction of two new award categories:
- Distributor Recognition Award: Highlighting the exceptional contributions of distributors in supporting ESET’s growth strategy.
- MSP Sub-Distribution Growth Recognition Award: Recognising the significant role of Managed Service Providers (MSPs) in expanding ESET’s reach within the sub-distribution channel.
The following partners were recognised for their outstanding performance:
Newcomer Sales Champion
- Gold: Eyotech Systems
- Silver: Beekman Management Services
- Bronze: Personal Relations Information Technology
Sales Growth Champion
- Gold: NETSEC
- Silver: First Technology Western Cape
- Bronze: Velocity Professional Services
Top New Sales Champion
- Gold: Tarsus on Demand
- Silver: WeloveIT
- Bronze: Ioco Infrastructure Services
Retention Champion
- Gold: NETSEC
- Silver: First Technology KZN
- Bronze: AVeS Cyber Security
Enterprise Sales Champion
- Gold: NETSEC
- Silver: Datategra
- Bronze: First Technology Western Cape
SMB Sales Champion
- Gold: NETSEC
- Silver: AVeS Cyber Security
- Bronze: First Technology KZN
Mid-Market Sales Champion
- Gold: NETSEC
- Silver: First Technology KZN
- Bronze: AVeS Cyber Security
Cloud Sales Champion
- Gold: NETSEC
- Silver: Datategra
- Bronze: First Technology KZN
Highest Revenue Champion (South Africa/Namibia)
- Gold: NETSEC
- Silver: First Technology KZN
- Bronze: AVeS Cyber Security
Highest Revenue Champion (Rest of Africa)
- Gold: Interface Solutions
- Silver: Mozcomputers
- Bronze: Total Solutions
MSP Sales Champion
- Gold: Pilot Software Holdings
- Silver: Cyberlogic Stellenbosch
- Bronze: Reflex Solution
Consumer Sales Champion
- Gold: Complete Office
- Silver: Dial a Nerd
- Bronze: Computer World Hillcrest
Distributor Recognition Award
- Integrated Digital Security Solutions IDSS
Consistent Revenue Growth Over 5 Years
- Resilient Servers and Networks
Long-Standing Partner Award
- Transtech Systems
MSP Sub-Distribution Growth Recognition Award
- Tarsus on Demand