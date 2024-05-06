ESET Southern Africa celebrates partners

ESET has celebrated the outstanding achievements and innovations of its partners from across Africa at its annual Partner Awards.

“We are proud of the dedication and hard work our partners consistently demonstrate,” says Carey van Vlaanderen, CEO of ESET Southern Africa. “Their unwavering support allows us to deliver robust security solutions to businesses and individuals throughout Africa. This year’s awards ceremony is not just a celebration of their achievements, but of the strong, collaborative relationships we’ve built together.”

The ceremony recognised outstanding achievements in cybersecurity, sales and distribution.

This year saw the introduction of two new award categories:

Distributor Recognition Award: Highlighting the exceptional contributions of distributors in supporting ESET’s growth strategy.

Highlighting the exceptional contributions of distributors in supporting ESET’s growth strategy. MSP Sub-Distribution Growth Recognition Award: Recognising the significant role of Managed Service Providers (MSPs) in expanding ESET’s reach within the sub-distribution channel.

The following partners were recognised for their outstanding performance:

Newcomer Sales Champion

Gold: Eyotech Systems

Silver: Beekman Management Services

Bronze: Personal Relations Information Technology

Sales Growth Champion

Gold: NETSEC

Silver: First Technology Western Cape

Bronze: Velocity Professional Services

Top New Sales Champion

Gold: Tarsus on Demand

Silver: WeloveIT

Bronze: Ioco Infrastructure Services

Retention Champion

Gold: NETSEC

Silver: First Technology KZN

Bronze: AVeS Cyber Security

Enterprise Sales Champion

Gold: NETSEC

Silver: Datategra

Bronze: First Technology Western Cape



SMB Sales Champion

Gold: NETSEC

Silver: AVeS Cyber Security

Bronze: First Technology KZN

Mid-Market Sales Champion

Gold: NETSEC

Silver: First Technology KZN

Bronze: AVeS Cyber Security

Cloud Sales Champion

Gold: NETSEC

Silver: Datategra

Bronze: First Technology KZN

Highest Revenue Champion (South Africa/Namibia)

Gold: NETSEC

Silver: First Technology KZN

Bronze: AVeS Cyber Security

Highest Revenue Champion (Rest of Africa)

Gold: Interface Solutions

Silver: Mozcomputers

Bronze: Total Solutions

MSP Sales Champion

Gold: Pilot Software Holdings

Silver: Cyberlogic Stellenbosch

Bronze: Reflex Solution



Consumer Sales Champion

Gold: Complete Office

Silver: Dial a Nerd

Bronze: Computer World Hillcrest

Distributor Recognition Award

Integrated Digital Security Solutions IDSS

Consistent Revenue Growth Over 5 Years

Resilient Servers and Networks

Long-Standing Partner Award

Transtech Systems

MSP Sub-Distribution Growth Recognition Award

Tarsus on Demand