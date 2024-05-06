Fullstack Developer-Cloud (Senior)

May 6, 2024

Are you a tech-savvy individual with a passion for cutting-edge technologies?

Do you thrive in a dynamic environment where innovation and collaboration are key? If so, we want you to join our team as a Fullstack Developer-Cloud.

We’re at the forefront of revolutionizing the digital landscape, and we’re seeking a talented individual like you to help drive our vision forward.

Joining our team means being part of a collaborative and innovative environment where your ideas are valued, and your skills are continually honed. If you’re ready to take your career to the next level and make a real impact in the world of technology, apply now and let’s build the future together!

Key Skills:

  • At least 8 years ‘ experience in Java developing (Java EE)
  • At least 5 years ‘ experience in either Spring, Spring Boot or Quarkus
  • At least 5 years ‘ experience with Test Frameworks (From Unit 2 E2E)

Frontend:

  • At least 3 years’ worth of experience in front-end technologies
  • JavaScript, Typescript, HTML 5, CSS
  • Through Knowledge in UI frameworks e.g. Angular (Version 9 or higher) or React
  • Profound knowledge in working with container (e.g. Docker) and container orchestration (Kubernetes)
  • Experience with Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery tools (e.g. GitHub Actions: GitLab, Terraform, Ansible)
  • Experience with ITIL Operation processes (Incident-, Problem- and Change management)
  • Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter

