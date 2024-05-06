Fullstack Developer-Cloud (Senior) – Gauteng Midrand

Are you a tech-savvy individual with a passion for cutting-edge technologies?

Do you thrive in a dynamic environment where innovation and collaboration are key? If so, we want you to join our team as a Fullstack Developer-Cloud.

We’re at the forefront of revolutionizing the digital landscape, and we’re seeking a talented individual like you to help drive our vision forward.

Joining our team means being part of a collaborative and innovative environment where your ideas are valued, and your skills are continually honed. If you’re ready to take your career to the next level and make a real impact in the world of technology, apply now and let’s build the future together!

Key Skills:

At least 8 years ‘ experience in Java developing (Java EE)

At least 5 years ‘ experience in either Spring, Spring Boot or Quarkus

At least 5 years ‘ experience with Test Frameworks (From Unit 2 E2E)

Frontend:

At least 3 years’ worth of experience in front-end technologies

JavaScript, Typescript, HTML 5, CSS

Through Knowledge in UI frameworks e.g. Angular (Version 9 or higher) or React

Profound knowledge in working with container (e.g. Docker) and container orchestration (Kubernetes)

Experience with Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery tools (e.g. GitHub Actions: GitLab, Terraform, Ansible)

Experience with ITIL Operation processes (Incident-, Problem- and Change management)

Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter

Apply now!

