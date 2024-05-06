Intermediate Software Developer

Hire Resolve’s client is currently seeking a talented and experienced Software Developer to join their team.

Responsibilities:

Writing software in line with industry standards and design patterns

Debugging software for optimum functioning

Maintaining software and related repositories and databases

Managing Projects

Keeping current with the development environment

Requirements:

3+ years of coding experience to develop, build and operate sophisticated large-scale transactional systems.

Bachelors degree

Python

Django

Django Rest Framework

PostgreSQL

Redis

Golang

Benefits:



Flexible working

Online learning

Growth opportunities

Desired Skills:

