Intermediate Software Developer

Responsibilities:
- Writing software in line with industry standards and design patterns
- Debugging software for optimum functioning
- Maintaining software and related repositories and databases
- Managing Projects
Keeping current with the development environment
Requirements:
- 3+ years of coding experience to develop, build and operate sophisticated large-scale transactional systems.
- Bachelors degree
- Python
- Django
- Django Rest Framework
- PostgreSQL
- Redis
- Golang
Benefits:
- Flexible working
- Online learning
- Growth opportunities
