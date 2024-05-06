Senior C# Developer

Note: position based at the office in Rosebank!

Key Requirements and Knowledge

C#

.NET Framework

.NET core

React

SQL

Postgres

MongoDB

IIS Configuration and Deployment

.NET Web API

AutoMapper

LINQ

Entity Framework

Windows Communication Foundation (WCF)

Visual studio

Visual Studio Code

RabbitMQ

Jenkins

Git

DevExpress

Unit Testing

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Company in the financial sector, fintech

