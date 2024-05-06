Senior C# Developer – Gauteng Rosebank

Note: position based at the office in Rosebank!
Key Requirements and Knowledge
- C#
- .NET Framework
- .NET core
- React
- SQL
- Postgres
- MongoDB
- IIS Configuration and Deployment
- .NET Web API
- AutoMapper
- LINQ
- Entity Framework
- Windows Communication Foundation (WCF)
- Visual studio
- Visual Studio Code
- RabbitMQ
- Jenkins
- Git
- DevExpress
- Unit Testing
Desired Skills:
- C#
- .NET
- Development C#
- .NET core
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
Company in the financial sector, fintech