Senior C# Developer – Gauteng Rosebank

May 6, 2024

Note: position based at the office in Rosebank!

Key Requirements and Knowledge

  • C#
  • .NET Framework
  • .NET core
  • React
  • SQL
  • Postgres
  • MongoDB
  • IIS Configuration and Deployment
  • .NET Web API
  • AutoMapper
  • LINQ
  • Entity Framework
  • Windows Communication Foundation (WCF)
  • Visual studio
  • Visual Studio Code
  • RabbitMQ
  • Jenkins
  • Git
  • DevExpress
  • Unit Testing

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • .NET
  • Development C#
  • .NET core

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Company in the financial sector, fintech

