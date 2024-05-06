Senior Full-stack Java Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our clients in the Automotive industry are on the hunt for a Senior Full-stack Java Developer in the Midrand/ Menlyn area for a fantastic hybrid position in their dynamic team. Work with the latest tech in the market and get the opportunity to travel abroad!

Requirements:

IT Degree / Diploma advantageous or relevant experience

At least 6 years development experience

Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions.

Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)

Extensive experience with Angular 10+, AG Grid

ECMAScript 7+ / JavaScript, Typescript, RxJS, SCSS

Java 8+

Spring Framework (Spring Boot, MVC, Data/JPA, Security etc.)

AWS stack such as Kinesis, CloudWatch, CDK, Fargate.

Postgres

IBM MQ

Apache Kafka

Apache Camel

RESTful web services

Build Tools (Maven)

Jasmine, Karma

JUnit, Mockito, Test Containers

Docker

Advantageous Skills:

SonarQube

Micro Services

DevOps

IoC / Dependency Injection

Browser Developer Tools

Engineering Principles

Design patterns.

Clean coding principles

Data structures and Algorithms

Jenkins (CI/DevOps)

Git, Bitbucket

Jira, Confluence

Role and responsibilities:

Working on a new function as part of the vehicle production planning process which is used to verify and plan plant and material capacities, sales, and production volumes.

Full Stack Development and Maintenance of the Production Planning Capacity Management platform / application

Working in an integrated Agile Environment (Jira, Confluence, XRay)

Meet with end users to understand Business requirements.

Participate in all relevant Agile ceremonies.

Contribute to the refinement and sizing of user stories.

Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives.

Review and present to Product Owners

Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements.

Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps)

Identify risks / impediments and proactively resolve and / or escalate to the relevant parties.

Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)

User training

System testing/parallel runs

System implementation

System audits/quality assurance

Penetration Test

