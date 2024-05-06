Senior Full-stack Java Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

May 6, 2024

Our clients in the Automotive industry are on the hunt for a Senior Full-stack Java Developer in the Midrand/ Menlyn area for a fantastic hybrid position in their dynamic team. Work with the latest tech in the market and get the opportunity to travel abroad!

Requirements:

  • IT Degree / Diploma advantageous or relevant experience
  • At least 6 years development experience
  • Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions.
  • Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
  • Extensive experience with Angular 10+, AG Grid
  • ECMAScript 7+ / JavaScript, Typescript, RxJS, SCSS
  • Java 8+
  • Spring Framework (Spring Boot, MVC, Data/JPA, Security etc.)
  • AWS stack such as Kinesis, CloudWatch, CDK, Fargate.
  • Postgres
  • IBM MQ
  • Apache Kafka
  • Apache Camel
  • RESTful web services
  • Build Tools (Maven)
  • Jasmine, Karma
  • JUnit, Mockito, Test Containers
  • Docker

Advantageous Skills:

  • SonarQube
  • Micro Services
  • DevOps
  • IoC / Dependency Injection
  • Browser Developer Tools
  • Engineering Principles
  • Design patterns.
  • Clean coding principles
  • Data structures and Algorithms
  • Jenkins (CI/DevOps)
  • Git, Bitbucket
  • Jira, Confluence

Role and responsibilities:

  • Working on a new function as part of the vehicle production planning process which is used to verify and plan plant and material capacities, sales, and production volumes.
  • Full Stack Development and Maintenance of the Production Planning Capacity Management platform / application
  • Working in an integrated Agile Environment (Jira, Confluence, XRay)
  • Meet with end users to understand Business requirements.
  • Participate in all relevant Agile ceremonies.
  • Contribute to the refinement and sizing of user stories.
  • Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives.
  • Review and present to Product Owners
  • Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements.
  • Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps)
  • Identify risks / impediments and proactively resolve and / or escalate to the relevant parties.
  • Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
  • User training
  • System testing/parallel runs
  • System implementation
  • System audits/quality assurance
  • Penetration Test

