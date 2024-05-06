Senior Full-stack Java Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our clients in the Automotive industry are on the hunt for a Senior Full-stack Java Developer in the Midrand/ Menlyn area for a fantastic hybrid position in their dynamic team. Work with the latest tech in the market and get the opportunity to travel abroad!
Requirements:
- IT Degree / Diploma advantageous or relevant experience
- At least 6 years development experience
- Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions.
- Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
- Extensive experience with Angular 10+, AG Grid
- ECMAScript 7+ / JavaScript, Typescript, RxJS, SCSS
- Java 8+
- Spring Framework (Spring Boot, MVC, Data/JPA, Security etc.)
- AWS stack such as Kinesis, CloudWatch, CDK, Fargate.
- Postgres
- IBM MQ
- Apache Kafka
- Apache Camel
- RESTful web services
- Build Tools (Maven)
- Jasmine, Karma
- JUnit, Mockito, Test Containers
- Docker
Advantageous Skills:
- SonarQube
- Micro Services
- DevOps
- IoC / Dependency Injection
- Browser Developer Tools
- Engineering Principles
- Design patterns.
- Clean coding principles
- Data structures and Algorithms
- Jenkins (CI/DevOps)
- Git, Bitbucket
- Jira, Confluence
Role and responsibilities:
- Working on a new function as part of the vehicle production planning process which is used to verify and plan plant and material capacities, sales, and production volumes.
- Full Stack Development and Maintenance of the Production Planning Capacity Management platform / application
- Working in an integrated Agile Environment (Jira, Confluence, XRay)
- Meet with end users to understand Business requirements.
- Participate in all relevant Agile ceremonies.
- Contribute to the refinement and sizing of user stories.
- Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives.
- Review and present to Product Owners
- Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements.
- Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps)
- Identify risks / impediments and proactively resolve and / or escalate to the relevant parties.
- Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
- User training
- System testing/parallel runs
- System implementation
- System audits/quality assurance
- Penetration Test
