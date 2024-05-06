Senior Quantitative Business Analyst

Job Title: Senior Quantitative Business Analyst

Hire Resolves client is looking for a highly skilled and experienced Senior Quantitative Business Analyst to join their dynamic team in Cape Town, Western Cape. The ideal candidate will possess strong analytical and quantitative skills, as well as a proven track record of driving business decisions through data-driven insights.

Responsibilities:

Lead and oversee quantitative analysis of business performance, customer behaviour, market trends, and competitive landscape

Develop predictive models and algorithms to optimise business strategies and processes

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to identify business opportunities and drive growth initiatives

Present findings and recommendations to senior management in a clear and concise manner

Stay up-to-date on industry best practices and emerging technologies in quantitative analysis

Requirements:

You are a creative problem solver and want to build a career in a Fintech Startup

You communicate clearly and have great interpersonal skills in a dynamic team

You are an analytical and detail-oriented individual with strong problem-solving abilities

Possess excellent time management skills

You are able to work in a team or self-manage (stakeholder and expectations management is important)

You have 3+ years’ experience in Quantitative Research with preferred experience in coding n R/Python/MATLAB in financial services

You have working experience in the field of quantitative research

You have working knowledge of the financial market across different asset classes, with a particular focus on interest bearing / fixed income

You have working knowledge of standard analysis processes, BPMN and UML.

BSc or MSc in mathematics, statistics, actuarial science, applied mathematics, finance, engineering or physics.

If you are a strategic thinker with a passion for data-driven decision-making, we encourage you to apply for the Senior Quantitative Business Analyst position in Cape Town, Western Cape.

Salary: negotiable.

Our client is offering a highly competitive salary for this role based on experience.

Desired Skills:

