Senior Technical Lead

Our client is looking for a Senior Technical Lead and a specialist in Typscript, Node and React.

Key Requirements

Languages and Framework: TypeScript, Node.js, [URL Removed] [URL Removed] [URL Removed] NestJS

Databases: MongoDB (NoSQL), SQL

Cloud Ops: Google Cloud Platform (GCP), Amazon Web Services (AWS)

CI/CD: Advanced proficiency in CI/CD pipelines

Bachelor’s degree in software engineering, Computer Science, Information Systems, IT, or related fields.

Minimum of 10 years of experience in the technical field.

Minimum of 5 years of experience in software development with a focus on team management.

Mastery in TypeScript, Node.js, and [URL Removed]

Experience with both front-end and back-end frameworks.

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Typescript

SQL

React

