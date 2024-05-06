An exciting opportunity is available for a skilled Software Engineer who has a passion for working in teams that strive to deliver an outstanding customer product experience in a rapid and iterative way.
Requirements:
- Strong experience with .NET, C#, React, SQL, AWS
- Microservices design and implementation
- Designing and building de-coupled, re-usable component-based applications
- Integrating with complex back-end systems via RESTful APIs Integrating Identity Management, authentication and authorization using modern protocols
- Test-driven component design and development
- Performance optimization and scalability
- Continuous Integration & Continuous Delivery
- Git based source control
- Experience with Typescript and JavaScript
Desired Skills:
- .NET
- C#
- React
- SQL
- AWS
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years