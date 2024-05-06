Software Engineer

An exciting opportunity is available for a skilled Software Engineer who has a passion for working in teams that strive to deliver an outstanding customer product experience in a rapid and iterative way.

Requirements:

Strong experience with .NET, C#, React, SQL, AWS

Microservices design and implementation

Designing and building de-coupled, re-usable component-based applications

Integrating with complex back-end systems via RESTful APIs Integrating Identity Management, authentication and authorization using modern protocols

Test-driven component design and development

Performance optimization and scalability

Continuous Integration & Continuous Delivery

Git based source control

Experience with Typescript and JavaScript

Desired Skills:

.NET

C#

React

SQL

AWS

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

