Software Engineer – Remote Remote

May 6, 2024

An exciting opportunity is available for a skilled Software Engineer who has a passion for working in teams that strive to deliver an outstanding customer product experience in a rapid and iterative way.

Requirements:

  • Strong experience with .NET, C#, React, SQL, AWS
  • Microservices design and implementation
  • Designing and building de-coupled, re-usable component-based applications
  • Integrating with complex back-end systems via RESTful APIs Integrating Identity Management, authentication and authorization using modern protocols
  • Test-driven component design and development
  • Performance optimization and scalability
  • Continuous Integration & Continuous Delivery
  • Git based source control
  • Experience with Typescript and JavaScript

Desired Skills:

  • .NET
  • C#
  • React
  • SQL
  • AWS

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position