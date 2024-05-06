Support Engineer (Junior to Senior)

Job Requirements:

This position requires troubleshooting, problem-solving and technical skills using various diagnostic tools. In addition, strong interpersonal skills are required to guide customers through situations, providing customer satisfaction. This may often be under challenging conditions. Part of the work will be in-office and the other will be out in the field providing customer support.

Must have senior certificate plus Tertiary education in information technology.

Certifications like Vendor Certification (CCNA) or Comptia Network + beneficial.

Own car and valid driver’s license.

Experience of Mikrotik Routerboards, LAN switches, Linux, Microsoft, Asterisk and MacOS.

3+ years experience in technical support.

Responsibilities:

Work well in a team exercising strong interpersonal skills are priority.

Receive and respond to incoming tickets from remote IT teams, such as service desk, desktop support, network support, etc.

Provide expert support for Microsoft Office Suite and other Microsoft applications. Troubleshoot and resolve software-related issues promptly and efficiently. Assist end-users with software installations and updates.

Collaborate with infrastructure and network teams to support on-site hardware installations, upgrades, and maintenance. Assist in troubleshooting and resolving network and infrastructure-related issues.

Maintain an accurate inventory of IT equipment, including laptops, desktops, peripherals, and mobile devices. Track asset allocation, perform regular audits, and ensure equipment is properly configured.

Provide IT support for customers in the field.

Serve as an escalation point for remote IT teams, helping to troubleshoot complex issues that cannot be resolved remotely. Collaborate with remote IT teams to ensure timely issue resolution.

Offer immediate IT support to employees with walk-in requests, including hardware and software issues. Provide guidance and resolutions to IT-related inquiries from employees on-site.

Job Requirements:

This position requires troubleshooting, problem-solving and technical skills using various diagnostic tools. In addition, strong interpersonal skills are required to guide customers through situations, providing customer satisfaction. This may often be under challenging conditions. Part of the work will be in-office and the other will be out in the field providing customer support.

Must have senior certificate plus Tertiary education in information technology.

Certifications like Vendor Certification (CCNA) or Comptia Network + beneficial.

Own car and valid driver’s license.

Experience of Mikrotik Routerboards, LAN switches, Linux, Microsoft, Asterisk and MacOS.

3+ years experience in technical support.

Responsibilities:

Work well in a team exercising strong interpersonal skills are priority.

Receive and respond to incoming tickets from remote IT teams, such as service desk, desktop support, network support, etc.

Provide expert support for Microsoft Office Suite and other Microsoft applications. Troubleshoot and resolve software-related issues promptly and efficiently. Assist end-users with software installations and updates.

Collaborate with infrastructure and network teams to support on-site hardware installations, upgrades, and maintenance. Assist in troubleshooting and resolving network and infrastructure-related issues.

Maintain an accurate inventory of IT equipment, including laptops, desktops, peripherals, and mobile devices. Track asset allocation, perform regular audits, and ensure equipment is properly configured.

Provide IT support for customers in the field.

Serve as an escalation point for remote IT teams, helping to troubleshoot complex issues that cannot be resolved remotely. Collaborate with remote IT teams to ensure timely issue resolution.

Offer immediate IT support to employees with walk-in requests, including hardware and software issues. Provide guidance and resolutions to IT-related inquiries from employees on-site.

Desired Skills:

technical support.

Own car and valid driver’s license

Mikrotik Routerboards

LAN switches

Linux

Microsoft

Asterisk and MacOS.

Learn more/Apply for this position