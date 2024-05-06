Systems Engineer – Gauteng Sandton

Our client in the Banking Industry is looking for a Systems Engineer to join their team! This is a short-term contract for 4 months. Candidate must be based in Johannesburg. Description:To provide specialist technical expertise and support in installing; testing; tuning; optimising; diagnosing problems; repairing; upgrading and maintaining both externally and internally supplied hardware and systems software (i.e. operating systems; data management products; office automation products; embedded systems); and other utility enabling software and related equipment. Non-negotiable skillset:

Experience in Red hat Linux administration.

Between 3-5 years’ experience working on Linux.

Preferable to have exposure to:

ZVM Systems

Red hat Linux

Satellite

VMware

Azure

AWS

Chef

Work location: Hybrid – onsite 1x per week on Tuesday; remote from home; onsite as and when required subjected to requirements as they arise.

Additional nice to have: Business writing skills / comms/ meeting ethics/ minutes

Desired Skills:

Systems Engineer

