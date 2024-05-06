Tech Wise Solutions forges strategic partnership with Trustwave to strengthen cyber security offerings

Tech Wise Solutions, a leading distributor of innovative technology solutions, is delighted to announce its strategic partnership with Trustwave, a global cyber security and managed security services leader. This collaboration signifies a significant milestone in bolstering cyber security offerings and expanding market reach for both organizations.

As a trusted distributor committed to delivering cutting-edge cyber security solutions, Tech Wise Solutions aims to empower organizations to mitigate risks and enhance their cyber resilience through this partnership with Trustwave.

With over 25 years of experience, Trustwave has established itself as a frontrunner in the cyber security industry, offering an unparalleled offensive and defensive security portfolios.

“We are thrilled to partner with Trustwave to bring their industry-leading cyber security solutions to our channel,” said Peter Kohlöffel, Director at Tech Wise Solutions. “Trustwave’s expertise in detecting and eradicating threats will enable us to serve our customers better and strengthen their cyber security posture.”

Trustwave’s dedication to detecting threats that others may overlook makes them an invaluable ally in the fight against cybercrime. By leveraging Trustwave’s advanced capabilities, Tech Wise Solutions can offer its clients enhanced protection and peace of mind.

“Tech Wise Solutions shares our commitment to reducing cyber risk and fortifying organizations against disruptive and damaging cyber threats,” said Alexandra Lloyd-Edwards, Director of Channel & Alliances for EMEA at Trustwave. “We believe that this partnership will empower businesses to stay ahead of evolving cyber threats and safeguard their valuable assets.”

About Tech Wise Solutions

Tech Wise Solutions stands at the forefront of the technology sector as a premier provider of innovative solutions, specializing in cyber security, cloud services, and IT infrastructure. With a steadfast commitment to excellence, we empower organizations to achieve their business objectives securely and efficiently.

Our dedication to safeguarding digital assets and protecting sensitive data is exemplified by our status as a global award-winning distributor of cutting-edge Data Loss Prevention and Cyber Security Solutions. As a channel-centric organization, we boast reseller partners spanning the entirety of the African continent. Through collaborative efforts, we assist businesses in fortifying their defences against evolving cyber threats.

Acronis Service Provider Of The Year 2022

Tech Wise Solutions proudly accepts the prestigious Acronis Service Provider Of The Year 2022 award, a testament to our exceptional achievements and unwavering dedication in leveraging Acronis solutions to deliver unparalleled services and support. This accolade underscores our commitment to excellence and our capacity to address the dynamic needs of clients through innovative and reliable services.

Bitdefender Distributor Of The Year 2022

In addition to the Acronis award, Tech Wise Solutions has been bestowed with the esteemed Bitdefender Distributor Of The Year 2022 award. This recognition lauds our exceptional collaboration and expertise in offering top-tier security solutions utilizing Bitdefender products. Our steadfast commitment to ensuring the highest calibre of cyber security has positioned us as a standout partner in the industry.

Backed by a team of seasoned experts and a comprehensive suite of services, Tech Wise Solutions is dedicated to delivering exceptional results and assisting clients in attaining their technology objectives.

About Trustwave

Trustwave is a globally recognized cybersecurity leader that reduces cyber risk and fortifies organizations against disruptive and damaging cyber threats.

Trustwave’s comprehensive offensive and defensive cybersecurity portfolio detects what others cannot, responds with greater speed and effectiveness, optimizes clients’ cyber investments, and improves security resilience. Trusted by thousands of organizations worldwide, Trustwave leverages its world-class team of security consultants, threat hunters, researchers, and market-leading security operations platform to decrease the likelihood of attacks and minimize potential impact.

Trustwave is an analyst-recognized leader in managed detection and response (MDR), managed security services (MSS), cyber advisory, penetration testing, database security, and email security. The elite Trustwave SpiderLabs team provides industry-defining threat research, intelligence, and threat hunting, all of which are infused into Trustwave services and products to fortify cyber resilience in the age of inevitable cyber-attacks.

For more information about Trustwave, please visit: https://www.trustwave.com/en-us/.

