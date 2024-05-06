Test Automation

Join Our Funky Tech Team!

Are you ready to groove into a dynamic role where your tech skills can truly shine?

We’re on the hunt for a Testing and Ops Maestro to join our crew and help us rock the world of software testing and operations!

We’re not just another tech company – we’re a tight-knit community of innovators, dreamers, and doers. Our mission? To revolutionize the way software is developed, tested, and deployed. With a funky blend of cutting-edge technology and out-of-the-box thinking, we’re turning industry norms on their head and paving the way for a brighter, bolder future.

The Gig: Testing and Ops Maestro

As our Testing and Ops Maestro, you’ll be the ultimate conductor of quality, ensuring that our software hits all the right notes from start to finish. Here’s your backstage pass to the key responsibilities:

Rockstar Tools/ Tech Required:

Selenium, Cucumber, XRay, REST-Assured, Soap-UI, Postman – if these tools are your jam, you’re in the right place! GitHub Advanced Security, Burp Suite, Contrast Assess, Grafana, k6, Karate, TestNG, Prometheus, Grafana, ELK/EFK, Logstash / Influx DB, Maven, JMeter or Gatling – you name it, you’ll be jamming with it!

Fluent in Java, JavaScript, and Python (Django)? Get ready to riff on some seriously cool code.

CI/CD: GitHub Version Control and Build and Deployment Pipelines using GitHub Actions – you’ll be orchestrating seamless delivery like a pro.

Database: SQL is your language of choice – you’ll be hitting all the high notes when it comes to database wizardry.

Agile Aficionado: Jira, Confluence – you’ll be dancing to the rhythm of Agile methodologies with ease.

Cloud Composer: Azure cloud – you’ll be navigating the cloud like a virtuoso, bringing our projects to new heights.

Encore Performance (Responsibilities):

But wait, there’s more! In addition to the main stage responsibilities, you’ll also be:

Automating front end (Web), back end (API), and integration – turning manual tasks into automated masterpieces.

Managing test data like a boss.

Taking center stage for performance, security, and load testing.

Crafting and evaluating test scenarios with precision.

Hitting all the right notes with manual tests.

Documenting test cases, scripts, and results like a true maestro.

Reporting test results to stakeholders with style.

And of course, embracing any additional responsibilities assigned in our Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter.

Ready to Rock?

If you’re a tech virtuoso with a passion for quality and a knack for innovation, we want to hear from you! Drop us a line and let’s make beautiful music together.

Desired Skills:

Automation

Selenium

DevOps

xray

