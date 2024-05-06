WEB EAM Consultant T_2619 – Gauteng Centurion

Large company in Pretoria looking to fill this urgent role

Product / Feature Team Information (if applicable)

WEBEAM

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

· Expert JAVA EE development knowledge

· Knowledge of authentication solutions, SAML, OpenID Connect, API Gateway

· Expert knowledge in the areas of web and cloud technologies

· Expertise in agile development and DevOps

· Knowledge of current IT architectures, manufacturers and trends

· Teamwork and communication skills

· Knowledge in IT security

· Knowledge in ITIL processes

· Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

· Linux

· Payara/Glassfish

· Apache

· Weblogic

· Jenkins

· Nexus

· Bitbucket

· General network understanding

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

· Degree in Information Systems or equivalent experience

· ITIL certification (advantageous)

· Minimum of 4-8 years IT working experience

· ITIL process knowledge and work experience (Required)

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?

· Development and maintenance on platform/application

· Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner

· Develop system solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements.

· User support via Incident/Problem/Change management

· Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)

· Meet with end users and gather requirements.

· Facilitate daily stand-ups.

· Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required.

· User training

· Compiling of user and operational manuals

· System audits

· User sign off

WHAT DO WE OFFER YOU?

· Cutting edge global IT system landscape and processes

· Flexible working of 1960 hours in a 12-month period

· High Work-Life balance

· Remote / On-site work location flexibility

· Highly motivating, energetic, and fast-paced working environment

· Modern, state-of-the-art offices

· Dynamic Global Team collaboration

· Application of the Agile Working Model Methodology

As a Dev / Ops engineer, we offer you an innovative and challenging field of activity in the WebEAM product. With our central authentication solutions as the ideal basis for the development of cloud applications (e.g. microservices) and solutions in connection with the Internet of Things on platforms such as OpenShift, AWS and AZURE. As part of your job, you will be responsible for the deployment of authentication solutions and increase the degree of automation of the solutions provided as an enabler for “Leading Edge Operations”

You analyze market trends with foresight and proactively build up the required know-how.

You work very closely with the web operations and the platform and infrastructure partners of the FG and FS organization on the solutions. You actively coordinate with the users of the solutions, the architects and the security.

In an international and demanding environment, you will advise the network of architects, strategic software-development-projects and application management and steer the service providers, especially in the implementation and maintenance of the solutions

