Automation Engineer

This role is fully remote..

Your mission should you choose to accept it:

Raise development quality by developing processes and best practices for testing in Development teams

Improve and automate test strategies

Develop and execute automated test cases to diagnose issues and bugs, creating test data when required

Design, develop and maintain the test automation framework to provide scalability, efficiency, stability and reliability

Identify, design, develop, execute and maintain automation scripts/code

Implement and maintain automation framework/s with continuous integration/deployment covering UI, API, unit, DB and integration tests

Identify testing deficiencies and subsequently implement automated tests based on their requirements

Identify, record, document thoroughly and track bugs

Perform regression testing when bugs are resolved

Increase code coverage across the team’s technology stack

Develop status reports based on test completion/findings and communicate these to team leaders including any impact on the overall project plan

Mentoring and guiding the test team on test approaches and automation suite

Production on-call availability on a rotational roster

Skills needed:

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, including the ability to understand and critique requirements

Strong interpersonal skills including the ability to promote cooperation between a developer, Technical project managers, and QA team

Flexibility to learn new technologies and explore new tools with ease

Flexible and adaptable to changing priorities or circumstances

Qualifications and experience:

Bachelors Degree or Advanced Diploma in Computer Science, Information Systems or Information Technology or related field and a minimum of 5 years of Test Automation experience

In the event that a candidate does not have a Bachelors Degree or Advanced Diploma (in Computer Science, Mathematics, Engineering or a related field), an equivalent experience requirement must be met, which equates to a minimum of 7 years of Test Automation experience

Experience with Jenkins, GitLab, Travis CI or another Continuous Integration application will be advantageous

Experience testing and administering in Linux and/or other Unix environments will be advantageous

Experience installing, upgrading, configuring and verifying (smoke tests) virtualised testing environments (VMs) Docker, Kubernetes, Vagrant, etc

Basic understanding of backend logistics systems is highly advantageous

Experience managing testing throughout the SDLC (development testing, unit/integration testing, API testing, performance testing, system testing, regression testing, etc..)

Experience in testing multiple platforms, including desktop, web and mobile-based systems

Strong knowledge of software QA methodologies and processes

Strong experience with Python

Experience with automation of event-driven systems e.g. Kafka

Understands web services (REST) and underlying protocols (HTTP/S, TCP/IP)

Hands-on experience with automated testing tools and frameworks Pytest, Robot Framework, Postman, SOAPUI, Selenium (python), Appium, etc

Experience with unit test frameworks PyTest, JUnit, NUnit, etc

Strong knowledge of databases and scripting using MySQL and/or SQL.

Experience in writing test documentation such as test plans and test cases depending upon the project

Experience using configuration management and version control using GIT or SVN

Experience in using test management tools such as Xray, Tesflo or similar

Experience in using bug-tracking tools such as Jira

Desired Skills:

Testing

Automation

python

test automation

