Automation Engineer (Fully Remote)

The automation engineer role is aimed not only at our clients’ internal requirements, but also at providing automation projects and efficiency improvements for our clients customers which will be scoped individually as required.

Responsibilities Include:

Detailed design, scoping, and development of projects on the Microsoft 365 and Azure platforms.

Platform integration projects involving REST and SOAP API integration scripting.

Ownership of all testing and development processes and environments.

Work closely with all business departments to ensure quality and fit for purpose solutions.

Assist with reproduction, troubleshooting and resolution of bugs and issues.

Create new automated tests and tasks and convert existing manual tests and tasks where applicable.

Taking part in team activities such as stand-ups, planning sessions, demos, collaborative development, and code-reviews

Taking part in cross-team activities such as knowledge-sharing and documentation.

Technical Skills:

Essential 5+ years’ experience as a software engineer. MS Power Automate MS Power BI MS Power Apps PowerShell Scripting REST API scripting experience. SQL scripting experience C# (or similar scripting) experience. Azure function and logic app experience Git/repo/Azure Devops experience

Advantageous Experience with Microsoft Dynamics CRM and/or Salesforce CRM. Experience with continuous integration.



Soft Skill:

Excellent attention to detail.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Eager to learn new skills.

Constantly improving current abilities.

Team player with a can-do attitude.

Organised and able to define and follow processes.

Ability to multitask.

Capable of working individually and as a part of the team.

MUST have a passion for achieving excellence in solution quality and reliability.

Technical Qualifications:

Relevant development/language industry certifications

Microsoft certifications in the PL track

Experience:

5+ years experience as a software/automation/development engineer.

Desired Skills:

software engineer

MS Power Automate

MS Power Apps

Azure

MS Power BI

PowerShell Scripting

C#

