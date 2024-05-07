Automation Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

This role is fully remote..
Your mission should you choose to accept it:
- Raise development quality by developing processes and best practices for testing in Development teams
- Improve and automate test strategies
- Develop and execute automated test cases to diagnose issues and bugs, creating test data when required
- Design, develop and maintain the test automation framework to provide scalability, efficiency, stability and reliability
- Identify, design, develop, execute and maintain automation scripts/code
- Implement and maintain automation framework/s with continuous integration/deployment covering UI, API, unit, DB and integration tests
- Identify testing deficiencies and subsequently implement automated tests based on their requirements
- Identify, record, document thoroughly and track bugs
- Perform regression testing when bugs are resolved
- Increase code coverage across the team’s technology stack
- Develop status reports based on test completion/findings and communicate these to team leaders including any impact on the overall project plan
- Mentoring and guiding the test team on test approaches and automation suite
- Production on-call availability on a rotational roster
Skills needed:
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, including the ability to understand and critique requirements
- Strong interpersonal skills including the ability to promote cooperation between a developer, Technical project managers, and QA team
- Flexibility to learn new technologies and explore new tools with ease
- Flexible and adaptable to changing priorities or circumstances
Qualifications and experience:
- Bachelors Degree or Advanced Diploma in Computer Science, Information Systems or Information Technology or related field and a minimum of 5 years of Test Automation experience
- In the event that a candidate does not have a Bachelors Degree or Advanced Diploma (in Computer Science, Mathematics, Engineering or a related field), an equivalent experience requirement must be met, which equates to a minimum of 7 years of Test Automation experience
- Experience with Jenkins, GitLab, Travis CI or another Continuous Integration application will be advantageous
- Experience testing and administering in Linux and/or other Unix environments will be advantageous
- Experience installing, upgrading, configuring and verifying (smoke tests) virtualised testing environments (VMs) Docker, Kubernetes, Vagrant, etc
- Basic understanding of backend logistics systems is highly advantageous
- Experience managing testing throughout the SDLC (development testing, unit/integration testing, API testing, performance testing, system testing, regression testing, etc..)
- Experience in testing multiple platforms, including desktop, web and mobile-based systems
- Strong knowledge of software QA methodologies and processes
- Strong experience with Python
- Experience with automation of event-driven systems e.g. Kafka
- Understands web services (REST) and underlying protocols (HTTP/S, TCP/IP)
- Hands-on experience with automated testing tools and frameworks Pytest, Robot Framework, Postman, SOAPUI, Selenium (python), Appium, etc
- Experience with unit test frameworks PyTest, JUnit, NUnit, etc
- Strong knowledge of databases and scripting using MySQL and/or SQL.
- Experience in writing test documentation such as test plans and test cases depending upon the project
- Experience using configuration management and version control using GIT or SVN
- Experience in using test management tools such as Xray, Tesflo or similar
- Experience in using bug-tracking tools such as Jira
Desired Skills:
- Testing
- Automation
- python
- test automation