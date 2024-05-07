Automation Tester – Western Cape Cape Town

Are you passionate about software testing and automation? We’re looking for a skilled Automation Tester to join our team. In this role, you’ll have the opportunity to work on exciting projects, collaborate with a diverse team of professionals, and contribute to the success of our organization.

What you’ll do:

Lead, scope, maintain, and coordinate test design, test documentation, and test strategies using the business requirements as guiding input.

Ensure that all software components and code meet business requirements.

Coordinate quality control and test plan execution during each sprint.

Strong leadership to the software team relating to identifying areas of poor code quality. Required to lead the Testing effort. Skill to a. introduce and adopt processes: streamline work. coordinate work with the software team. contribute risk and management input during sprint planning. Lead, maintain, and coordinate automated and API testing. Strengthen the software delivery process based on agile principles, including. Scrum, test-driven development, and automated testing.

Experience with MS SQL Server and data access methods, SQL, and extensive work done on Database Technologies (MS SQL, PostgreSQL, MySQL) – including familiarity with Stored Procedures.

Experience with setting up and maintaining automated testing frameworks and test reporting tools (Selenium Webdriver, DB plugins, mock services, Playwright etc.) + Technologies: Java and JavaScript + API Testing tools: Rest Assured/ Postman/ SOAP UI.

Experience with Testing Web Services including XML, JSON, REST, and WCF.

Experience working in Agile Scrum Environments and an in-depth of understanding of how best to apply Agile Scrum principles in small software team environments.

The Team: The current team is made up of experienced software developers, analysts, data scientists and database engineers who operate in an agile environment, implementing continuous automation, integrated unit testing, and agile processes.



Qualifications Required:

Matric

ISTQB

Relevant IT/ Testing Qualification

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Initial contract position

Location: Ideally someone based in Cape Town (as that is where the client is based); we are also open to someone based elsewhere in South Africa

Level: Senior with some lead level experience (8+ years)

Why work for us?

Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

