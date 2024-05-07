Business Analyst

May 7, 2024

Seeking a savvy Sherlock Holmes of banking and payments! If you have a knack for deciphering financial mysteries and a flair for analysing trends, join us as a Business Analyst. Your expertise will be the key to unlocking success in the fast-paced world of finance!

Requirements:

  • 3-5 Years Banking Experience
  • Origination
  • Pre-Processing
  • Card experience and knowledge
  • Payment Channels
  • Corporate Payments
  • Business Banking

Hit apply today and we will be in touch!

Desired Skills:

  • Business Analysis

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Learn more/Apply for this position