Business Analyst at Freshstop Regional Office

This position will be based in our Freshstop Offices and will report directly to the Regional Operations Manager.

SUMMARY JOB

Business analysts are the drivers of our continued growth and success. With their commitment to innovation, these analysts seek, develop, and help implement strategic initiatives for improved efficiency and productivity. We’re currently searching for an experienced business analyst to help guide our organization to the future. From researching progressive systems solutions to evaluating their impacts, the ideal candidate will be a detailed planner, expert communicator, and top-notch analyst. This person should also be wholly committed to the discovery and development of innovative solutions in an ever-changing digital landscape.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

Five or more years of experience in analytics and systems development

Experience in generating process documentation and reports

Bachelor’s degree (or equivalent) in information technology or computer science

KEY REQUIREMENTS:

Partner with stakeholders across business units (ex: sales, finance, security, compliance) to develop analyses and documentation in a collaborative way, communicating effectively and efficiently with production, managerial, and executive teams

Evaluate, analyze, and communicate systems requirements on a continuing basis, and maintain systems processes, including the delivery of monthly status reports to all appropriate parties

Author and update internal and external documentation, and formally initiate and deliver requirements and documentation

Conduct daily systems analytics to maximize effectiveness and troubleshoot problems

Develop meaningful and lasting relationships with partners for optimized systems integration, and respond to questions and concerns from managers and executives with supporting research and recommendations

PERSON SPEC:

High proficiency with SQL and database management

Proven analytical abilities

Excellent communication skills, with an ability to translate data into actionable insights

Strong working knowledge of relevant Microsoft applications

Proven ability to manage projects and user testing

Extensive experience with data visualization

High proficiency in technical writing

Desired Skills:

Analytical

Communication

Computer literacy

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

Provident fund

Medical insurance

Colleague benefits

