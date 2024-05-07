Business Analyst at Freshstop Regional Office

This position will be based in our Freshstop Offices and will report directly to the Regional Operations Manager.
SUMMARY JOB
Business analysts are the drivers of our continued growth and success. With their commitment to innovation, these analysts seek, develop, and help implement strategic initiatives for improved efficiency and productivity. We’re currently searching for an experienced business analyst to help guide our organization to the future. From researching progressive systems solutions to evaluating their impacts, the ideal candidate will be a detailed planner, expert communicator, and top-notch analyst. This person should also be wholly committed to the discovery and development of innovative solutions in an ever-changing digital landscape.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
- Five or more years of experience in analytics and systems development
- Experience in generating process documentation and reports
- Bachelor’s degree (or equivalent) in information technology or computer science
KEY REQUIREMENTS:
- Partner with stakeholders across business units (ex: sales, finance, security, compliance) to develop analyses and documentation in a collaborative way, communicating effectively and efficiently with production, managerial, and executive teams
- Evaluate, analyze, and communicate systems requirements on a continuing basis, and maintain systems processes, including the delivery of monthly status reports to all appropriate parties
- Author and update internal and external documentation, and formally initiate and deliver requirements and documentation
- Conduct daily systems analytics to maximize effectiveness and troubleshoot problems
- Develop meaningful and lasting relationships with partners for optimized systems integration, and respond to questions and concerns from managers and executives with supporting research and recommendations
PERSON SPEC:
- High proficiency with SQL and database management
- Proven analytical abilities
- Excellent communication skills, with an ability to translate data into actionable insights
- Strong working knowledge of relevant Microsoft applications
- Proven ability to manage projects and user testing
- Extensive experience with data visualization
- High proficiency in technical writing
Desired Skills:
- Analytical
- Communication
- Computer literacy
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Provident fund
- Medical insurance
- Colleague benefits