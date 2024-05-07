Business Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Seeking a savvy Sherlock Holmes of banking and payments! If you have a knack for deciphering financial mysteries and a flair for analysing trends, join us as a Business Analyst. Your expertise will be the key to unlocking success in the fast-paced world of finance!

Requirements:

3-5 Years Banking Experience

Origination

Pre-Processing

Card experience and knowledge

Payment Channels

Corporate Payments

Business Banking

Desired Skills:

Business Analysis

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

