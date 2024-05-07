Business Analyst (SNR) at Datonomy Solutions – Gauteng Johannesburg North

This position requires an experienced person who has a solid understanding of Business Analysis and Enterprise Business Processes.

Responsibilities include:

Assessing, analysing, optimising, documenting, implementing, and testing end-to-end enterprise business processes of a multi-skilled team.

The candidate must also be able to interact with the business community at all levels, from facilitating design workshops and conducting end user training to leading presentations to senior management and executive.

To work with stakeholders throughout the organisation; to build a holistic view of the organisation’s strategy, processes, information and information technology assets.

The BA links and aligns the business mission; strategy and processes of an organisation to its information technology strategy. He or she documents this using multiple models or views that show how the current and future needs of an organisation will be met in an efficient; sustainable; agile and adaptable manner. To bring business needs, capabilities, technology and process together in an efficient and effective manner.

The BA has mastered the industry recognised knowledge areas for Business Analysis and works at the highest levels of abstraction, ambiguity, and complexity within the organisation. He or she performs business analysis tasks to connect information. technology; processes and business needs in varying levels of detail within an area of speciality; and can perform all business analysis tasks at both ends of the detail spectrum. Experience in Enterprise Collections, Client & Product risk management is a preference.

Candidates must have worked on agile projects, understanding of the SAFe framework, and the use of agile tools like Jira and Confluence and process mapping tools like Aris. Has worked on Collections & recoveries projects in banking industry, has working experience in transactional banking products, and secured & unsecured lending products within banking.

Experience in applying process modelling standards such as, BPMN. Knowledge of and exposure to business process transformation, including process enabling and integrating technologies:

-Business Process Reengineering

– Workflow / Workflow management / Process automation

– Enterprise Application Integration

– Business Intelligence, Analytics and Reporting

Must have at least 10 years’ experience as a business analyst involved with assessing, mapping and optimizing business processes.

Experience in the following:

Credit Risk Management Processes

Home loan processes

Process Design

Process Improvement

Experience in facilitating workshops with business users (up to executive level) in order to gather requirements, generate ideas and validate designs.

Scoping, sizing and planning all business aspects of a solution and the associated project effort and dependencies.

Desired Skills:

Business

Analyst

SNR

