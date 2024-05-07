Business Analyst – Test Management (Expert) TT – Gauteng Pretoria

Assists in establishing, implementation and steering of overall test management strategy from a business perspective across all financial accounting products (both manual and automated test strategy).

Build effective relationships with senior stakeholders across the programme supporting the testing activities.

Establishes the capability of test automation from a business perspective for end-to-end processes across multiple accounting products, projects, and initiatives for several company codes within Tosca.

Steers & coordinate manual and automated testing (where each is applicable) from a business perspective for end-to-end processes across multiple accounting products, projects, and initiatives for several company codes.

Defines and maintains a test concept for test automation.

Ensures that the test automation process is documented and updated continuously.

Performs analysis of test processes and selects appropriate test cases for automation.

Ensures that manual test cases are migrated to automated test cases.

Ensures that automated test cases are updated and documented continuously.

Gathering test data from respective business departments and can define requirements of the data extractors for DevOps.

Ensures the execution of the automated test cases within all accounting products and projects (with specific focus on regression testing) and analyses the test protocols and defines relevant actions.

Train employees in test automation for BIZ.

Participates in the test planning and supports other Sub-Product team members with automated test cases as much as possible.

Day-to-day management of testing team and their testing activities.

Chairs testing progress meetings / calls and actively manages the resolution of identified defects and other issues blocking the completion of testing phases.

Acts in a QA role for all testing activities and resolve or escalate issues accordingly.

Minimum Requirements:

Qualifications/Experience:

BCOM in Accounting or Information Systems (minimum or similar equivalent)

ISTQB certification

Tricentis TOSCA certification

Minimum 5 years + experience in business analysis and testing

Essential Skills Requirements:

In-depth Process Knowledge (Process & Standards).

Able to lead ethically and work well with business counterparts and development teams.

Can communicate influentially and articulately.

Can apply professional judgement and provide recommendations to the product owner.

Strong IT Knowledge:

o SAP Finance

o JIRA (x-ray)

o TOSCA

Agile methodology experience.

Extensive experience in planning, execution, and management of end-to-end test lifecycles across all test phases.

Extensive experience in test automation (especially in Regression Testing) and experience with Tosca is preferred.

Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter.

Advantageous Skills Requirements:

German speaking

Flexible with travel (planned and unplanned)

Desired Skills:

Process Knowledge (Process & Standards)

SAP Finance

JIRA (x-ray)

Learn more/Apply for this position