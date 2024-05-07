Business Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

Are you passionate about analyzing business needs and translating them into actionable requirements? We’re looking for a skilled Business Analyst to join our team. In this role, you’ll have the opportunity to work on exciting projects, collaborate with stakeholders, and contribute to the success of our organization.

What you’ll do:

Consult stakeholders, to understand their structure, functions, and products and/or services.

Build and maintain strong relationships with clients and act as a consultant on the projects or applications.

Challenge the business in their thinking, especially to understand the intent of the business requirement.

Elicit, gather, analyze, document, validate and communicate business requirements (User Stories and Acceptance Criteria).

Create Business Requirements Documents and Functional Requirement Specifications.

Create ‘as-is’ and ‘to-be’ process flows.

Facilitate user story sessions to extract requirements, acceptance criteria, and test cases with multiple stakeholders by setting up and facilitating workshops in person or Client preferred online platforms, such as Teams, to extract information.

Effectively document customer journeys.

Effectively document business requirement specifications.

Map customer journeys into Features, User stories, and Sprint tasks.

Understand backlog planning and velocity.

Understand the technical landscape for effective test planning.

Execute change management for a project where there are multiple change units.

Work with the vendors on change management activities.

Qualifications Required:

Matric

Relevant IT/ BA Qualification

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Initial contract position

Location: Remote from within South Africa

Level: Senior (7+ years’ experience)

Why work for us?

Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

Learn more/Apply for this position