Our clients in the financial industry are on the hunt for a Database Administrator (DB2 LUW) based in Cape Town for a fantastic permanent position. Enjoy great benefits and get to work in a dynamic team while gaining excellent exposure within the field.
Requirements:
- Degree or Diploma in Information Technology
- At least 5 years database administration experience
- Strong understanding of database structures, theories, principles, and practices.
- Working technical experience with database design, maintain and support, including SQL code optimization.
- Hands-on database tuning and troubleshooting experience.
- Experience in DB2 LUW data base technology and tools (Data Server Manager)
- Experience in troubleshooting and resolving database integrity issues, locking, and deadlocking issues, replication issues, log shipping issues, connectivity issues, security issues etc.
- Ability to detect and troubleshoot CPU, memory, I/O, disk space and other resource contention.
- Knowledge of AIX and Linux environments
- Good understanding of scripting
- Good knowledge and implementation skills of applicable data privacy practices and laws
Duties and responsibilities:
- Assess and develop long-term strategic goals for production databases in conjunction with data owners and department managers.
- Work with application development staff to develop database architectures, coding standards, and quality assurance policies and procedures.
- Design and implement redundant systems, policies, and procedures for disaster recovery and data archiving to ensure effective protection and integrity of data assets.
- Conduct research and make recommendations on database products, services, protocols, and standards in support of procurement and development efforts.
- Create models for new database development and/or changes to existing ones.
- Install and configure relevant network components to ensure database access as well as database consistency and integrity.
- Respond to and resolve database access and performance issues.
- Assist developers with SQL optimization.
- Monitor database system details within the database, including stored procedures and execution time, and implement efficiency improvements.
- Monitor, optimize and allocate physical data storage for database systems.
- Plan and coordinate data migrations between systems.
- Develop, implement, and maintain change control and testing processes for modifications to databases.
- Create, or support creation of, required reports in response to business user needs.
- Perform database transaction and security audits.
- Establish appropriate end-user database access control levels and review reports.
- Develop routines for end users to facilitate best practices database use.
- Ensure maintenance plans are in place i.e. reorg of databases, index adviser, run stats, backups.
- Responsible to identify and manage risks within your environment.
Interested? Apply Now!
Desired Skills:
- DB2
- LUW
- SQL