Database Administrator (DB2 LUW) – Western Cape Cape Town Region

May 7, 2024

Our clients in the financial industry are on the hunt for a Database Administrator (DB2 LUW) based in Cape Town for a fantastic permanent position. Enjoy great benefits and get to work in a dynamic team while gaining excellent exposure within the field.

Requirements:

  • Degree or Diploma in Information Technology
  • At least 5 years database administration experience
  • Strong understanding of database structures, theories, principles, and practices.
  • Working technical experience with database design, maintain and support, including SQL code optimization.
  • Hands-on database tuning and troubleshooting experience.
  • Experience in DB2 LUW data base technology and tools (Data Server Manager)
  • Experience in troubleshooting and resolving database integrity issues, locking, and deadlocking issues, replication issues, log shipping issues, connectivity issues, security issues etc.
  • Ability to detect and troubleshoot CPU, memory, I/O, disk space and other resource contention.
  • Knowledge of AIX and Linux environments
  • Good understanding of scripting
  • Good knowledge and implementation skills of applicable data privacy practices and laws

Duties and responsibilities:

  • Assess and develop long-term strategic goals for production databases in conjunction with data owners and department managers.
  • Work with application development staff to develop database architectures, coding standards, and quality assurance policies and procedures.
  • Design and implement redundant systems, policies, and procedures for disaster recovery and data archiving to ensure effective protection and integrity of data assets.
  • Conduct research and make recommendations on database products, services, protocols, and standards in support of procurement and development efforts.
  • Create models for new database development and/or changes to existing ones.
  • Install and configure relevant network components to ensure database access as well as database consistency and integrity.
  • Respond to and resolve database access and performance issues.
  • Assist developers with SQL optimization.
  • Monitor database system details within the database, including stored procedures and execution time, and implement efficiency improvements.
  • Monitor, optimize and allocate physical data storage for database systems.
  • Plan and coordinate data migrations between systems.
  • Develop, implement, and maintain change control and testing processes for modifications to databases.
  • Create, or support creation of, required reports in response to business user needs.
  • Perform database transaction and security audits.
  • Establish appropriate end-user database access control levels and review reports.
  • Develop routines for end users to facilitate best practices database use.
  • Ensure maintenance plans are in place i.e. reorg of databases, index adviser, run stats, backups.
  • Responsible to identify and manage risks within your environment.

Desired Skills:

  • DB2
  • LUW
  • SQL

