Demand Analyst at Food Lovers Market Holdings

Location: Western Cape

This position will be based in our Food Lovers Market Head Office in Brackenfell, Cape Town.

SUMMARY OF RESPONSIBILITIES:

This position will form part of the demand analytics team and will report directly to the Project Manager -WMS.Our team is searching for demand analysts to assist with forecast accuracy, promotion planning, process documentation and continuous improvement within the demand planning team. This team controls stock ordered into the company (nationally) for sale in the stores. Our teams’ purpose statement is, “To ensure the reliable flow of stock from source to store to enrich our customers’ experience.”. As a demand analyst, apart from the daily job requirements we encourage innovative thinking, analysis and action that will enrich our customers’ experience.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

Bachelor of Engineering (Industrial) or supply chain analysis experience

0-2 years’ experience in retail or forecasting

KEY REQUIREMENTS:

Assist with tracking promotion forecasts.

Analyze the forecasting software to identify areas for improvement.

Develop new standard operating procedures that enable supply chain improvement.

SQL coding (advantageous) for report preparation and analysis

Advanced level of MS Excel.

Preparation, interpretation, and analysis of sales in stores and purchases into DCs.

PERSON SPEC:

Data analysis enthusiast.

Programming knowledge is necessary.

Attention to detail for report generation and analysis.

The ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines.

Ability to work in a changing environment and assist with ad hoc requests.

Good communication skills – both verbal and written.

A social team player who is also able to work independently.

Great organization skills to compliment a rapidly changing environment.

A valid driver’s license is a must, and a reliable car is advantageous.

Willing to travel, domestic and international.

Desired Skills:

Attention to detail

Communication

Organisational

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

Provident fund

Medical insurance

Colleague discount

