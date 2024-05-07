Derivco aims to create AI, ML job opportunities

Derivco, which develops software platforms and payment processing for online casino and sports betting, plans to expand its Cape Town and Pretoria offices in line with building its base of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) skills.

The Durban-headquartered company established an office in Pretoria in 2014, which today has over 200 employees. In January 2023, Derivco opened its Cape Town office, which currently employs more than 100 professionals.

Lisna Kinghorn, Derivco GM in Cape Town, says: “As part of our growth strategy, we want to harness exceptional talent in the Western Cape who aspire to work for a global iGaming platform provider, serving the world’s biggest iGaming brands. AI and ML is at our core and integral to all we explore and develop. We are seeking those that have bold ambitions, thrive in a dynamic culture, and want to reimagine the iGaming industry.”

Derivco employs around 2 000 people worldwide and aims to grow headcount in the Cape Town and Pretoria offices by several dozen by the middle of the year, with vacancies for developers, data engineers, ML experts and more.

Erik Theunissen, Derivco GM in Pretoria, says: “We have embarked on a range of exciting AI and ML focused projects, as well as new product streams in development. Derivco presents opportunities for people looking for a challenge, to expand their skills and push themselves out of their comfort zone; whilst having lots of fun.”