IT Desktop Support Analyst with minimum 4 years’ 2nd Line technical support experience and A+ Certificate required to provide 2nd line support including maintenance, installations, testing of equipment, commissioning and fault finding for a company based in Boksburg.

Minimum requirements

Grade 12 with IT qualification essential

Minimum 4 years’ experience in a fast pace, highly pressurized environment required

Previous corporate experience required

2nd Line Desktop Support, Hardware and Software experience essential

Valid Driver’s license required

Responsibilities:

Desktop Support – 2nd Line support to all group branches and offices re hardware, software and network requirements

Enforce system operating procedures for User Desktop System

Perform weekly and monthly procedures, re Patch Management, Virus Scans, Event Logs, etc

Remote support to all employees and arrange transport for IT Hardware to various sites

Assist with connectivity requirements

Support all desktop software and hardware, including rebuilds corrective action in case of hardware/software failure for all desktops

IT Training – conduct It policy training to all stakeholders

IT Hardware – Set up new computers, cell phones and devised, rebuild old computers and maintain all printers

IT Assets – Correct disposal of assets, report on all waste disposal, assist in creation of IT Compliance documents

IT Procurement – assist in procurement, quotations from suppliers, sign off all required documents, ensure all equipment accounted for at all times

IT Projects – documentation, time management, scope and budget, assist in implementation

IT Compliance – Endpoint security, ensure operating systems are updated and monthly reports

