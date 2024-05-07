IT Support Administrator (2nd Line)

Role:

The IT Support Administrator will be responsible for providing comprehensive 1st and 2nd line technical support to our clients staff in our clients Cape Town office. This role involves both face-to-face and remote support across a Windows environment, handling a wide range of hardware and software issues. The candidate should have a strong understanding of Windows systems, Active Directory, networking, and basic cloud concepts which would be advantageous.

Main Functions:

Provide 1st and 2nd Line Support for all user IT issues, both face-to-face and via Remote Support Tools

Perform regular maintenance to ensure system availability, stability and performance.

Assist in maintaining and troubleshooting the organizations network systems.

Administer User Accounts, permissions, and group policies within Active Directory

Assist with the basic administration and maintenance of cloud service and assets.

Install, configure and update hardware and software as necessary.

Log user issues via the Helpdesk System and escalate too higher-level support or external vendors.

Create and maintain documentation relating to support procedures and system configurations.

Collaborate with other IT Staff to manage the support ticket workload and resolve issues.

Keep abreast of technological trends and developments.

Secondary Functions:

Ensure PCI compliance and POPI Compliance.

Key Skills / Competencies:

Sufficient level of numeracy and high level of literacy is required (communication by e-mail)

Very good communication skills

Very well organised and able to multi-task

Very good time management skills – able to prioritise and understand what is urgent.

Educational Qualifications:

A+ or N+ Certifications or equivalent

MCSE will be advantageous.

Experience Required:

At least 2-3 years experience in similar role.

Strong knowledge of Windows Operating Systems and Office 365.

Active Directory and Group Policy Management.

Networking – DNS, DHCP, VPN, LAN, and WAN.

Basic Azure Cloud knowledge.

Excellent problem-solving skills.

Vendor certifications are advantageous.

Desired Skills:

1st and 2nd Line Support

Windows Operating Systems

Office 365.

Active Directory

DNS

DHCP

VPN

LAN

and WAN.

Azure Cloud knowledge.

