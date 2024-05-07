PLC Programmer

Our client, a specialist in mechanical, electrical, and automation design and manufacturing are looking for a qualified and experienced PLC Programmer to join their team.

Requirements

Tertiary qualification in Mechatronics or Electronics or Electrical Engineering.

5 years experience working as a PLC Programmer.

Experience with Allen- Bradley, and/or Siemens PLC is a must.

Experience with electrical wiring and fault finding.

Excellent problem solving and communication skills.

Ability to work independently and in a team.

Drivers license.

Responsibilities

Development of the PLC Programs for machines following specific customer requirements and/ or standards.

Development of HMI Programs.

On-site support during commissioning and start up.

Draft technical documentation and training material where necessary.

Assist with machine design and project development.

Thinking ahead in terms of industry trends and new technologies.

Desired Skills:

Mechatronics

Electronics

Electrical Engineering

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

