We are recruiting TWO Project Managers, one based in Kuruman and the other in Kimberley, for 12-month contracts. These Project Managers will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of housing development civil engineering projects. They will lead and manage a team to deliver successful projects on time, within budget, and to a high standard.
- Oversee multiple projects;
- Manage cost, commercial matters, quality, resourcing, scheduling (MS Projects and/or Primavera) and technical matters during the project lifecycle;
- Project Management;
- Contract Administration
- Site monitoring and reporting on the Contractor’s programme and financial expenditure;
- Implement Engineer’s quality control plan and monitor Contractor’s quality control plan;
- Site audits, inspections, quality control testing, approval, rejection of work;
- Measurement and certification of completed work inclusive of cash flow forecasts;
- Regular site meetings with Contractor, Employer and Engineer and keeping of minutes;
- Issuing of site instructions, variation orders, drawings, etc.;
- Compile reports and as-built data in accordance with the Employer’s standard requirements;
- Build and maintain external stakeholder relationships by networking, maintaining regular contact, ongoing communication and pitching ideas;
- Management of multi-disciplinary professional service providers;
- Ability to provide technical advice to clients especially with reference to infrastructure and housing projects;
- Ensure compliance with all relevant legislation for the planning and implementation of infrastructure and housing projects; and
- Ability to budget and maximize sustainable revenue streams.
- Candidate must have a BSc/BEng or B.Tech degree in Civil Engineering;
- Candidate must be professionally registered with ECSA as a Pr Engineer or Pr Technologist or in the process to be registered. The candidate also be professionally registered as a Professional Construction Project Manager or in the process to be registered;
- Minimum of 5-7 years post graduate experience, with at least 3 years’ experience in housing developments
- Candidate must have experience in construction monitoring and site supervision of contract work with a civil and building environment;
- Candidate must have experience in project management especially in the civil and building environment;
- Good knowledge of and experience in the built environment; housing development planning processes, statutory approval processes in the obtaining of development rights; government policies, procedures and housing developments across all programmes, leading and managing multi-disciplinary professional teams including mentoring of junior staff members, compilation and submission of tenders and proposals;
- Strong communication and people relation skills;
- Astute learner and work well in a team environment;
- Experience in working with both the public and private sector;
- Suitable candidate must have a valid driver’s license and own vehicle and must be willing to travel.
Desired Skills:
- Judgment and Decision Making
- Complex Problem Solving
- Critical Thinking
- Management of Personnel Resources
- Social Perceptiveness
- Management of Financial Resources
- Time Management