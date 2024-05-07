Project Manager – Northern Cape Northern Cape

We are recruiting TWO Project Managers, one based in Kuruman and the other in Kimberley, for 12-month contracts. These Project Managers will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of housing development civil engineering projects. They will lead and manage a team to deliver successful projects on time, within budget, and to a high standard.

Oversee multiple projects;

Manage cost, commercial matters, quality, resourcing, scheduling (MS Projects and/or Primavera) and technical matters during the project lifecycle;

Project Management;

Contract Administration

Site monitoring and reporting on the Contractor’s programme and financial expenditure;

Implement Engineer’s quality control plan and monitor Contractor’s quality control plan;

Site audits, inspections, quality control testing, approval, rejection of work;

Measurement and certification of completed work inclusive of cash flow forecasts;

Regular site meetings with Contractor, Employer and Engineer and keeping of minutes;

Issuing of site instructions, variation orders, drawings, etc.;

Compile reports and as-built data in accordance with the Employer’s standard requirements;

Build and maintain external stakeholder relationships by networking, maintaining regular contact, ongoing communication and pitching ideas;

Management of multi-disciplinary professional service providers;

Ability to provide technical advice to clients especially with reference to infrastructure and housing projects;

Ensure compliance with all relevant legislation for the planning and implementation of infrastructure and housing projects; and

Ability to budget and maximize sustainable revenue streams.

Candidate must have a BSc/BEng or B.Tech degree in Civil Engineering;

Candidate must be professionally registered with ECSA as a Pr Engineer or Pr Technologist or in the process to be registered. The candidate also be professionally registered as a Professional Construction Project Manager or in the process to be registered;

Minimum of 5-7 years post graduate experience, with at least 3 years’ experience in housing developments

Candidate must have experience in construction monitoring and site supervision of contract work with a civil and building environment;

Candidate must have experience in project management especially in the civil and building environment;

Good knowledge of and experience in the built environment; housing development planning processes, statutory approval processes in the obtaining of development rights; government policies, procedures and housing developments across all programmes, leading and managing multi-disciplinary professional teams including mentoring of junior staff members, compilation and submission of tenders and proposals;

Strong communication and people relation skills;

Astute learner and work well in a team environment;

Experience in working with both the public and private sector;

Suitable candidate must have a valid driver’s license and own vehicle and must be willing to travel.

Desired Skills:

Judgment and Decision Making

Complex Problem Solving

Critical Thinking

Management of Personnel Resources

Social Perceptiveness

Management of Financial Resources

Time Management

