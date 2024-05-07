QA Test Analyst

This role can be fully remote..

A Test Engineer’s job duties include planning, designing, and evaluating products, as well as collaborating with production management. The Test Engineer makes sure that the finished product can be identified easily and tested thoroughly. Testing returned units, collecting data, and analysing patterns are also among the test engineer’s duties.

Work closely with the Team and QA Manager to ensure quality is implemented as part of the processes and that quality standards are adhered to.

Your mission should you choose to accept it:

Identify, record, document thoroughly and track bugs

Perform regression testing when bugs are resolved

Develop status reports based on test completion/findings and communicate these to team leaders including any impact on the overall project plan

Perform all tasks with attention to detail

Read and comprehend requirements for testing

Create test plans and test cases per business requirements

Contribute to Automation coverage

Troubleshoot issues experienced during testing

Partake in test case management, creation and execution

Perform UI and backend testing

Prioritisation of tasks, identification of items requiring escalation

Production alert monitoring

Skills needed:

Excellent oral, written and interpersonal communication skills.

Self-motivated with strong capability of fast learning

Ability to work efficiently both independently and within the team

The ability to learn quickly in a dynamic environment.

Ability to analyse and solve complex problems quickly and creatively.

Qualifications and experience:

Bachelor’s Degree or Advanced Diploma in Computer Science, Software Engineering or related field and a minimum of 3 years experience as a QA Test Analyst

In the event that a candidate does not have a Bachelor’s Degree or Advanced Diploma in Computer Science, Software Engineering or a related field, an equivalent experience requirement must be met, which equates to a minimum of 5 years of experience as a QA Test Analyst.

Experience with Python will be an advantage

Experience working with defect tracking – JIRA preferred

Quick learner and can adapt to multiple project environments in a shorter time frame

Strong background with web apps testing (multiple browsers, and operating systems)

Exposure to API testing.

Exposure to test tools like Robot, POSTMAN or Experience in using test management tools such as Xray

Exposure to and basic skills in automation scripting

Exposure to db query tools and a working knowledge of SQL.

Desired Skills:

Software Testing

Testing Automation

postman

Agile Testing

Web Testing

