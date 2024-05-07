SAP Developer

To manage and oversee the Bank’s SAP operational and tactical development initiatives which include the execution and, implementation of application delivery programmes and projects against the Bank’s standards, policies and procedures and governance guidelines and Service Level Agreements.

To provide technical solutions to the needs of stakeholders by interpreting business requirements, defining technical tasks, engineers’ quality software, performing end to end testing, as well as supporting and troubleshooting technical questions, software and database issues.

Key Responsibilities:

Output group 1- Adhere to Agile methodologies and follows Agile principles through work outputs and behaviours

Output group 2 – Scope, Plan, Design and Review end to end solutions

Output group 3 – Define and Develop application complex code

Output group 4 – Conduct Testing across various IT platforms

Output group 5 – Drive Continuous improvement

Requirements – Qualifications

Minimum qualification 1 – BSc Comp Science, B.Com Informatics degree or advanced degree

Minimum qualification – Bachelor’s degree in a field requiring strong analytical and quantitative skills such as Computer Science, Engineering, Mathematics, Information Systems or similar

Minimum qualification 3 – Not Applicable

Requirements – Experience

Job Function: Information Technology

Job Family: Application Support

Years: 5-7 Years Experience

Description: Broad experience in translating business and functional requirements into technical specifications and developing the programming code to create the solutions.



Technical Competencies

Leadership Competencies

Desired Skills:

SAP

Coding

development

