SAP Developer

To manage and oversee the Bank’s SAP operational and tactical development initiatives which include the execution and, implementation of application delivery programmes and projects against the Bank’s standards, policies and procedures and governance guidelines and Service Level Agreements.
To provide technical solutions to the needs of stakeholders by interpreting business requirements, defining technical tasks, engineers’ quality software, performing end to end testing, as well as supporting and troubleshooting technical questions, software and database issues.
Key Responsibilities:
- Output group 1- Adhere to Agile methodologies and follows Agile principles through work outputs and behaviours
- Output group 2 – Scope, Plan, Design and Review end to end solutions
- Output group 3 – Define and Develop application complex code
- Output group 4 – Conduct Testing across various IT platforms
- Output group 5 – Drive Continuous improvement
Requirements – Qualifications
- Minimum qualification 1 – BSc Comp Science, B.Com Informatics degree or advanced degree
- Minimum qualification – Bachelor’s degree in a field requiring strong analytical and quantitative skills such as Computer Science, Engineering, Mathematics, Information Systems or similar
- Minimum qualification 3 – Not Applicable
Requirements – Experience
- Job Function: Information Technology
- Job Family: Application Support
- Years: 5-7 Years Experience
- Description: Broad experience in translating business and functional requirements into technical specifications and developing the programming code to create the solutions.
Technical Competencies
Leadership Competencies
Desired Skills:
- SAP
- Coding
- development