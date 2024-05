Senior Data Analyst at Datonomy Solutions

We are looking for a Senior Data Analyst to join our team in Cape Town.

3 days (Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday) onsite in Southern Suburbs.

Retail experience

Analytical degree (maths, stats, engineering)

Advanced SQL

Power Bi

Strong interpersonal skills, as you will be working directly with stakeholders.

Desired Skills:

Senior

Data

Analyst

