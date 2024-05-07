Senior Full-Stack C# ASP.Net Developer (REMOTE)

A fast-growing international consultancy building bespoke software to create digital transformation solutions for a wide variety of corporate clients requires a Senior C# ASP.Net Developer.
The candidate will be required to develop software and applications using C#, ASP.NET and Client-side technologies.
This is a small company and the candidate must be willing to learn new technologies and be involved in all aspects of software development. The candidate must however be strong on the web client development side.
Characteristics must include an ability to train and review junior developer’s code as well as demonstrate creativity when solving problems.
The candidate should also be prepared to take the lead on small development pods and work well under pressure to meet deadlines
If successful, the candidate will have an opportunity to work within a technically minded and global
development team of experienced industry professionals and gain exposure to creating new solutions for a variety of international companies
Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, Engineering or proven experience based equivalent
Responsibilities:
- For this role, the successful candidate would write high quality, testable code with consideration for
the team
- Conduct peer reviews of code
- Provide guidance, feedback, and mentorship to less senior developers
- Take the lead in designing and implementing software solutions and overseeing the technical aspects
of large projects
- Break down technical requirements into well scoped and iterative deliverables
Specific Skills & Experience:
- Solid experience with C# and ASP.Net
- Excellent knowledge of web client-side technologies
- Javascript (Angular/React/Vue/Javascript framework)
- Typescript
- CSS
- Able to follow existing frameworks, patterns, and architectures well and build value within them
- Proven formal software development experience
- Must be technically strong with a passion for coding
- Good understanding of Object-Oriented design and coding
- Good knowledge of SQL Server (and relevant ORM such as Entity Framework)
- Experienced using source control (such as GITEX tensions)
- Be able to translate business feedback and requirements into working software solutions
Personal Characteristics:
- Able to pair well with other developers and problem solve within a remote working environment using
video calls
- Able to remain calm under pressure
- Analytical thinking with attention to detail
- Willing to learn new technologies
- Disciplined self-starter who can work unsupervised/autonomously in a flexible work environment
Advantages:
- Financial industry background
- Azure services
Desired Skills:
- Full stack developer
- C# and ASP.Net
- Software development
- Javascript
- Azure