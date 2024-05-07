Senior UX/UI Designer (CH1008) – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client, a company that provide various HR Solutions is looking for a Senior UX/UI Designer.

As our UX/UI Designer, you’ll interlace strong design creatives with technical knowledge. You’ll partner with analysts, software developers and business stakeholders to define and deliver new features, bring to life real prototypes based on concepts, iterate on interactions, animations, and details to deliver the perfect experience to our end-users.

The products must adhere to basic standards, such as easy navigation and great user experience. The UX/UI Designer is responsible for creating user centered UX/UI Designs in a collaborative and innovative team to create visually delightful and easy-to-use digital products in a fast-paced environment. We are looking for a UX/UI Designer who can analyse business requirements, the technical architecture as well as the needs of our users and transform this into a great UX solution.

Responsibilities will include planning and conducting stakeholder interviews, user research and usability studies. The UX/UI Designer must be able to report back all findings to create a solution that delights stakeholders and users. A key part of execution would include the design of personas, scenarios, sitemaps, user flows, customer journey maps, wireframes, mock-ups, and prototypes.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

You have a degree/diploma in Design, Computer Science, Engineering, or related field

You have prior experience as a UX/UI Designer as well as a strong portfolio of related projects

You are proficient in Adobe Creative Suite or other

Basic HTML5, CSS3, and JavaScript skills are a plus

You pay strong attention to detail and have a keen eye for aesthetics

You have excellent communication skills and can clearly articulate your ideas, designs, and suggestions

You are a strong team player who can collaborate effectively with different stakeholders

MINIMUM EXPERIENCE REQUIRED

5 years or more experience with prototyping software such as Adobe XD

5 years’ experience with graphic design software such as Adobe Suite (photoshop and illustrator)

5 years’ experience with UX/UI design

Previous experience with video content design would be advantageous

Previous experience in content management systems such as WordPress or related

Your portfolio proves your UI and visual design experience

You have a deep knowledge of common interaction patterns and information architecture

You can identify patterns and abstract them for use in different use cases

You care about the impact of your work and can deliver high-quality design work fast

You are organized, self-motivated, and efficient

You are a systemic thinker who thinks holistically and can translate complex problems and processes into simple and intuitive user experiences

RESPONSIBILITIES

STANDARDS AND FRAMEWORKS

Developing and conceptualizing a comprehensive UX/UI design strategy in conjunction with relevant stakeholders

Maintain robust and usable components libraries, from foundational elements to more complex components

Design and document interaction patterns throughout our components, documentation, and prototypes

Knowledge and application of the SDLC process

Develop and promote best practices for the design team and other stakeholders

Maintain CI standards throughout UX/UI design

Adhering to style standards on typography and graphic design

Ensure the technical feasibility of UX/UI design

Designing UI elements and tools such as navigation menus, search boxes, tabs, and widgets

RESEARCH

Understand and implement best practice system design principles

Liaise with relevant stakeholders to achieve business objectives

Work with our brand designers to specify and maintain the core principles of our product visual language

Create a repository of User Personas across the different products

Create user journeys on various products and on the platform across products

Work closely with our engineers to ensure the components are implemented effectively

Investigate user experience design requirements

Conduct ongoing user research through various testing techniques and methods

BUILD AND TEST

Create prototypes for new product ideas

User testing of prototypes done prior to development as well as release

Optimize existing user interface designs

Ensure graphics are optimized for web and app

Platform designs are in line with best practice and business objectives to ensure user friendly interfaces

Combine innovation with an awareness of the design elements

Produce high quality UX/UI design solutions through wireframes, visual and graphic designs, flow diagrams, storyboards, site maps, and prototypes.

Understands user stories and acceptance criteria

BONUS POINTS FOR

You know accessibility standards related to design and keyboard interactions

You have experience working in a B2B SaaS organization with a growing product and design practice

General:

