Senior UX/UI Designer (CH1008)

Our client, a company that provide various HR Solutions is looking for a Senior UX/UI Designer.
As our UX/UI Designer, you’ll interlace strong design creatives with technical knowledge. You’ll partner with analysts, software developers and business stakeholders to define and deliver new features, bring to life real prototypes based on concepts, iterate on interactions, animations, and details to deliver the perfect experience to our end-users.
The products must adhere to basic standards, such as easy navigation and great user experience. The UX/UI Designer is responsible for creating user centered UX/UI Designs in a collaborative and innovative team to create visually delightful and easy-to-use digital products in a fast-paced environment. We are looking for a UX/UI Designer who can analyse business requirements, the technical architecture as well as the needs of our users and transform this into a great UX solution.
Responsibilities will include planning and conducting stakeholder interviews, user research and usability studies. The UX/UI Designer must be able to report back all findings to create a solution that delights stakeholders and users. A key part of execution would include the design of personas, scenarios, sitemaps, user flows, customer journey maps, wireframes, mock-ups, and prototypes.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
- You have a degree/diploma in Design, Computer Science, Engineering, or related field
- You have prior experience as a UX/UI Designer as well as a strong portfolio of related projects
- You are proficient in Adobe Creative Suite or other
- Basic HTML5, CSS3, and JavaScript skills are a plus
- You pay strong attention to detail and have a keen eye for aesthetics
- You have excellent communication skills and can clearly articulate your ideas, designs, and suggestions
- You are a strong team player who can collaborate effectively with different stakeholders
MINIMUM EXPERIENCE REQUIRED
- 5 years or more experience with prototyping software such as Adobe XD
- 5 years’ experience with graphic design software such as Adobe Suite (photoshop and illustrator)
- 5 years’ experience with UX/UI design
- Previous experience with video content design would be advantageous
- Previous experience in content management systems such as WordPress or related
- Your portfolio proves your UI and visual design experience
- You have a deep knowledge of common interaction patterns and information architecture
- You can identify patterns and abstract them for use in different use cases
- You care about the impact of your work and can deliver high-quality design work fast
- You are organized, self-motivated, and efficient
- You are a systemic thinker who thinks holistically and can translate complex problems and processes into simple and intuitive user experiences
RESPONSIBILITIES
STANDARDS AND FRAMEWORKS
- Developing and conceptualizing a comprehensive UX/UI design strategy in conjunction with relevant stakeholders
- Maintain robust and usable components libraries, from foundational elements to more complex components
- Design and document interaction patterns throughout our components, documentation, and prototypes
- Knowledge and application of the SDLC process
- Develop and promote best practices for the design team and other stakeholders
- Maintain CI standards throughout UX/UI design
- Adhering to style standards on typography and graphic design
- Ensure the technical feasibility of UX/UI design
- Designing UI elements and tools such as navigation menus, search boxes, tabs, and widgets
RESEARCH
- Understand and implement best practice system design principles
- Liaise with relevant stakeholders to achieve business objectives
- Work with our brand designers to specify and maintain the core principles of our product visual language
- Create a repository of User Personas across the different products
- Create user journeys on various products and on the platform across products
- Work closely with our engineers to ensure the components are implemented effectively
- Investigate user experience design requirements
- Conduct ongoing user research through various testing techniques and methods
BUILD AND TEST
- Create prototypes for new product ideas
- User testing of prototypes done prior to development as well as release
- Optimize existing user interface designs
- Ensure graphics are optimized for web and app
- Platform designs are in line with best practice and business objectives to ensure user friendly interfaces
- Combine innovation with an awareness of the design elements
- Produce high quality UX/UI design solutions through wireframes, visual and graphic designs, flow diagrams, storyboards, site maps, and prototypes.
- Understands user stories and acceptance criteria
BONUS POINTS FOR
- You know accessibility standards related to design and keyboard interactions
- You have experience working in a B2B SaaS organization with a growing product and design practice
General:
