Software Developer

May 7, 2024

Qualifications:

  • Relevant IT qualification (National Diploma or BSc/B.Com Computer Science or Information Systems)
  • MCSE, A+ and MCP will be an added advantage

Experience:

  • Experience in C# Windows Forms and ASP.NET Web applications
  • Experience in SQL Database design and implementation
  • Experience in T-SQL and stored procedures
  • Experience in troubleshooting computer hardware and software issues
  • VB.NET experience will be an added advantage.
  • Excel Macros (VBA)
  • Crystal Reporting

Desired Skills:

  • VB.NET
  • ASP.NET
  • SQL
  • T-SQL

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

