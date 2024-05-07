Software Developer – Eastern Cape Port Elizabeth

SOFTWARE DEVELOPER
Qualifications:
- Relevant IT qualification (National Diploma or BSc/B.Com Computer Science or Information Systems)
- MCSE, A+ and MCP will be an added advantage
Experience:
- Experience in C# Windows Forms and ASP.NET Web applications
- Experience in SQL Database design and implementation
- Experience in T-SQL and stored procedures
- Experience in troubleshooting computer hardware and software issues
- VB.NET experience will be an added advantage.
- Excel Macros (VBA)
- Crystal Reporting
Desired Skills:
- VB.NET
- ASP.NET
- SQL
- T-SQL
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma