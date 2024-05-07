Technical Business Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

An independent Asset Management firm seeks the expertise of a Technical Business Analyst to join the Centralised Services team, which collaborates with various departments globally. The ideal candidate should have expertise in data integration, process automation, and product support, along with a relevant degree and at least 6-8 years of industry experience or business analysis.

DUTIES:

Take ownership of the delivery, stability and support objectives for the Centralised Services products

and systems

Identify, gather, analyse and document user stories and translate into high level specifications

and design.

Work in a quick-to-market proof-of-concept manner engaging product owners and stakeholders to ensure high quality deliverables.

Build or support system integration between inhouse systems and external vendors

Perform code reviews.

Apply appropriate fixes to applications or data whilst adhering to production change standards

Build automations for repetitive processes within the Centralised Services Technology stack

Have the ability to work in an agile manner so as to ensure incremental delivery and ongoing momentum is maintained.

Work closely with vendors, product owners and SME’s in order to understand end to end architecture and requirements.

Understand, enhance and deliver improved business processes.

Co-ordinate and respond to testing requirements as necessary.

Provide overviews and training to relevant teams.

Document processes to ensure suitable cross-skilling in the team

Provide support during high care and after a change has gone live.

Work independently on multiple tasks and to tight timelines.

REQUIREMENTS:

Relevant degree.

SQL Experience is essential.

At least 6-8 years of experience in the industry or business analysis experience.

An understanding of data and systems architecture.

Experience in Azure Data Factory, Microsoft Azure, GitHub, Azure DevOps, VS Code, Python, C#.

Experience in Dev Sec Ops/ETL.

ATTRIBUTES:

The ability to build and maintain meaningful relationships

The ability to ‘approach and own’ and continuously look for opportunities to develop

Driven by results

Ability to recognise and embrace change

Intellectual curiosity

High conviction and be comfortable sharing opinions

Ability to analyse, interpret and assimilate information

COMMENTS:

